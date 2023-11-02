Celebrities Share Their Halloween Costumes

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chrissy Teigen were among a number of stars who shared their incredible Halloween costumes on Tuesday. Megan managed to put a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise, dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Chrissy transformed into red-haired and freckled Pippi Longstocking for the occasion

31 Celebrities Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For HalloweenCelebrities dressed up as other celebrities is one Halloween trend that we are totally here for. Join us as we take a look back at some of the best costumes. Read more ⮕

Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa. Read more ⮕

Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa. Read more ⮕

Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa. Read more ⮕

Celebrities who dressed as other stars for Halloween 2023What a journey. Read more ⮕

Megan Fox Criticized for Halloween Costume Amid StrikeMegan Fox faces backlash for dressing up as a character from Kill Bill and tagging the SAG-AFTRA official page during the ongoing strike. Read more ⮕