Celebrities Share Incredible Halloween Costumes

Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chrissy Teigen were among a number of stars who shared their incredible Halloween costumes on Tuesday. Megan managed to put a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise, dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Chrissy transformed into red-haired and freckled Pippi Longstocking for the occasion

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOURMAGUK: 31 Celebrities Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For HalloweenCelebrities dressed up as other celebrities is one Halloween trend that we are totally here for. Join us as we take a look back at some of the best costumes.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Megan Thee Stallion Dresses as Greta from Gremlins for HalloweenMegan Thee Stallion puts a sexy twist on the Gremlins franchise by dressing as Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch for Halloween. She showcases her stunning figure in a glittered silver and black leopard-patterned bralette and maxi skirt combination. With green body paint and prosthetic ears, she fully commits to the character. Megan completes the look with a green wig, red fingernails, and a pink feather boa.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: Celebrities who dressed as other stars for Halloween 2023What a journey.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Megan Fox Criticized for Halloween Costume Amid StrikeMegan Fox faces backlash for dressing up as a character from Kill Bill and tagging the SAG-AFTRA official page during the ongoing strike.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »