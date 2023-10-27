Celebrities set to unleash their inner property expert as they celebrate 20 years of Homes Under the Hammer

Homes Under the Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC Daytime and a factual entertainment triumph

Later in the year, Dion Dublin will be joined by Toyah Wilcox in Birmingham, Jacqui Joseph will co-present with Owain Wyn Evans in Wales and Tommy Walsh will get a helping hand from The Traitors favourite, Amanda Lovett, in Buckinghamshire.

Over the years, the popular programme has travelled the length and breadth of the UK visiting a plethora of property auction lots during more than 1450 episodes. The series continues to be one of BBC One’s most successful shows. headtopics.com

“20 years of Homes Under the Hammer, and we’re still going strong. A Juggernaut of a show that never seems to get old, and people absolutely love. I’m so privileged to be a part of it for the last nine years, it’s a special show and long may it continue… for another 20 years!” – Dion Dublin

“I’m so excited to be here with you. I’ve watched this show since it first began so I have learnt so much.” – Toyah Wilcox Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor Factual Daytime Commissioning, says: “Homes Under the Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC Daytime and a factual entertainment triumph: The BBC is proud to celebrate 20 years of the show and audiences can expect lots of entertainment as we invite celebrities to join our presenters as property experts and revisit some of our favourite past properties courtesy of the rich archive. headtopics.com

Read more:

BBCNews »

Homes Under The Hammer host 'tickled' by feature in 'Tardis' homeThe presenter burst out laughing after spotting the feature Read more ⮕

HOMES Under the Hammer set for hosting shake up ahead of 20th anniversaryNew faces join the show as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with a double-bill episode. Celebrity hosts will share their insight and ideas about transforming properties. Dion Dublin, Toyah Wilcox, Jacqui Joseph, and Owain Wyn Evans will be part of the new lineup. Read more ⮕

BBC's Homes Under the Hammer in huge shake-up as new presenters join showThe show first aired back in 2003 on BBC One. Read more ⮕

Doctor Jekyll review: Eddie Izzard is magnetic and menacing in this revamped Hammer HorrorThis schlocky horror breathes a bit of fresh air into Stevenson’s original Read more ⮕

- Brad Potts issues Preston North End rallying cry after Southampton hammer-blowPNE drew 2-2 with Southampton on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Watch as brave locals confront hammer-wielding thugs trying to steal motorbikeResidents took a stand after balaclava-clad yobs attempted to smash the locks off parked motorbikes. Read more ⮕