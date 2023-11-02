Celebrities 'Banged Up' in Shrewsbury with real life former inmates adjust to life on the inside

Channel 4's Banged Up showed from the outset just a snippet of the intimidation and power struggles that make up life within these prison walls.

Sid Owen, best known as Ricky Butcher in Eastenders, was first to be let into The Dana, the former prison in Castlefields now run as a visitor attraction and film set. Sharing a cell with ex-prisoner and money launderer, Reece McCoy, he admitted on his first day that it was so intimidating he felt he had been run over by a bus. And things got so bad he 'escaped' to the prison yard - only to be taken back in and put in segregation.

Protesting that he 'was a light in a dark place' Marcus quickly found he wasn't going to make friends on the inside. The MP and former commando quizzed Lane about what drove him down a life of crime then was absolutely horrified when after asking Mercer if he wanted a cigarette, the former inmate proceeded to produce them, having secreted them on his person. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

Famous inmates filmed at Shrewsbury Prison for Channel 4 show Banged UpShrewsbury Prison will feature in Channel 4’s new reality TV series Banged Up which airs on screens this evening. Read more ⮕

31 Celebrities Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For HalloweenCelebrities dressed up as other celebrities is one Halloween trend that we are totally here for. Join us as we take a look back at some of the best costumes. Read more ⮕

Television programmes like ‘Banged Up’ and ‘Time’ won’t fix the UK’s prison problemWatching this week's television, it's hard not to come to the conclusion that the UK’s current prison system is in desperate need of an overhaul Read more ⮕

Television programmes like Banged Up and Time won’t fix the UK’s prison problemWatching this week's television, it's hard not to come to the conclusion that the UK’s current prison system is in desperate need of an overhaul Read more ⮕

Controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road approved despite huge number of objectionsShrewsbury’s controversial North West Relief Road has been approved. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury relief road protesters gather before meeting to decide on controversial schemeProtesters opposing plans for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road gathered outside Shirehall today before the meeting to decide if the project can go ahead. Read more ⮕