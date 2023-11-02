Celebrities accuse Rishi Sunak of 'callous disregard' over conversion therapy ban delay

Celebrities have accused Rishi Sunak of showing 'callous disregard' for delaying a ban on conversion therapy. A letter, signed by stars including presenter Rylan Clark and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, said the prime minister was 'letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country' by not committing to bringing in legislation on the issue. Co-ordinated by LGBT+ campaigning charity Stonewall, the letter is also signed by actors Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey.

'This is the last chance for your government to keep one promise to our country's LGBTQ+ constituents. 'Please do the right thing and legislate for a complete ban on these horrific and life-altering practices.' Former prime minister Theresa May first promised to ban conversion practices in July 2018.

