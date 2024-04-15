Celebrating the Accomplished Arab-American Author Etel Adnan

In 2003, the multidisciplinary artist was described as 'arguably the most celebrated and accomplished Arab-American author writing today'
The daughter of a Greek mother and a Turkish father, Adnan spoke Greek and Turkish at home, attended a French language school and lived in a primarily Arabic-speaking country. She said: “Mixing colours is very engaging because you witness the birth of a new colour. It’s really a birth, like a child arriving. You put in a particular red, you put in a white, and you have a pink that you’ve never seen before and that helps with the following stage. I play by ear, as they say.”
Etel Adnan Arab-American Author Poet Artist Lebanese-American Philosophy Literature Art
