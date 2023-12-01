Ceasefire Ends, Prisoners and Hostages Released

The week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning, resulting in the release of hundreds of prisoners and hostages. As part of the truce deal, militants released 100 of their 240 hostages, while Israel released 150 of its estimated 7,000 Palestinian prisoners. After the truce began, 133 more Palestinians were released.

There have been snippets of media coverage showing some of the freed hostages saying goodbye to their Hamas captors, but the authenticity of this footage is uncertain. Hamas claimed that the hostages were treated humanely, but acknowledged that some were killed in Israeli air strikes





