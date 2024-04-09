CDC Warns State Leaders about Bird Flu Case in Texas Dairy Worker

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) has issued a warning to state leaders after a case of bird flu was found in a dairy worker in Texas . The CDC advises being prepared for potential outbreaks and urges state leaders to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

