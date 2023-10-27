CCTV images released after delivery driver robbed by masked men

Police are hunting three suspects after a delivery driver was allegedly threatened and robbed in West Bridgford. Nottinghamshire Police say one person had a drill in his hand whilst two others reportedly unloaded the van as the driver came back to the vehicle just before 8.25am on Thursday (October 26).

It happened in Millicent Road, with three people having travelled to the scene in a black Alfa Romeo wearing face coverings. They left the area after allegedly stealing the parcels, and CCTV images have now been released of the three men as police inquiries continue.

One is around 6ft tall and of stocky build, wearing a black jacket, black trousers, a black woolly hat, and white trainers. Another was also around 6ft tall and of large build, wearing a black hat, blue jeans, and black and white footwear.The final man was around the same height and build and was wearing a black jacket with grey torso, a black ski mask with white stripes on the cheeks, and a black hat. headtopics.com

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "While our investigation is in its early stages, we're keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the suspects from the images and descriptions, and anyone who was in the Millicent Road area at the time of the incident and who may have seen anything suspicious. The same goes for anyone who thinks they may have captured any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage which may aid our inquiries into this incident.

