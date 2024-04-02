CCTV footage released after student left with broken jaw in Nottingham

Police officers have released CCTV footage of four men they would like to speak with after a student was left with a broken jaw in Nottingham city centre. The assault, which is currently being investigated, left the 19-year-old victim with a 'significant injury'. He was walking along North Sherwood Street in the early hours of the morning when he was involved in an altercation with a group of young men.

After being punched to the floor, the victim also reported being kicked to the face during the incident on November 19 last year. Officers believe the people pictured in the CCTV images may be able to help them with their investigation. Detective Constable Charlotte Read, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: 'This incident left a young man with a significant injury and we are determined to track down the person or people responsible.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman in Police Custody After Safety Concerns at Nottingham Car ParkA woman has been taken into police custody after concerns for a person's safety at a car park in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham. The incident occurred on Thursday, March 21, and the fire and rescue service were called to the scene. The cordon has since been lifted and buses were temporarily diverted.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Trams and buses divert after 'police incident' in Nottingham city centreA police cordon was put up at the Lace Market Car Park in Fletcher Gate

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police Searching for Man Taking Photos up School Girls' Skirts in NottinghamPolice in Nottingham are searching for a man who has been taking photos up school girls' skirts. The suspect, described as a black man in his late 20s, has targeted children in Bestwood and Daybrook. Nottinghamshire Police are taking the offences seriously and have increased patrols in the areas. Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to come forward.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police set up cordon near Alfreton Road and search garage off busy Nottingham streetPolice arrived at the scene in the early hours of this morning

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Man found dead in Nottingham car park named by policeA police investigation is now underway

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »