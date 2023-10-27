CCTV captures moment bear pushes security guard over at luxury Colorado hotel

CCTV footage captured the moment a security guard startled a bear that was roaming a luxury hotel, causing it to attack him.At around 11pm on Monday, the on-duty security guard went to investigate a break in at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen.

While searching the kitchen, he startled a bear - which had been hiding out in the facility - causing it to take a swipe at the guard and knock him to the ground. The victim was hospitalised and treated for scratch injuries to his back, before being released the following morning.During the investigation they were able to get a full description of the bear, including specific details of a white mark on its chest to assist in locating and identifying it.

On Tuesday night, officers found the animal just two miles from the resort and tranquilized it before taking it away to be euthanised. “During our initial investigation we gathered witness statements along with photos and videos from hotel security cameras,” said Matt Yamashita, Area Wildlife Manager. headtopics.com

“All played an important part in our investigation. Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear.”The bear was sent to a health lab where a full necropsy will be performed.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that the state has between 17,000 – 20,000 bears and the population is stable and growing. The body has clear guidelines on intervention in black bear incidents and attacks, euthanising animals that are either considered: dangerous, depredating or nuisance bears that receive two strikes. headtopics.com

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out W

Read more:

itvnews »

Justin Henry: Murder charge over man's disappearanceJustin Henry, 34, was last seen on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-through in Croydon. Read more ⮕

Scared Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter reveals update on attempted burglary and releases CCTV images...Scared Jorgie Porter reveals update on attempted burglary as Hollyoaks star releases CCTV images Read more ⮕

CCTV clue after home broken into and TV and jewellery stolenThe victim’s home was broken into hours after a bag containing keys was stolen from his van in Forest Fields Read more ⮕

CCTV after man spat at Merseyrail staff at Moorfields stationPolice are asking anyone with information to come forward Read more ⮕

I put my phone on silent when my daughter Claire Inglis called begging for cash… hours later she was b...CCTV footage of Claire Inglis just prior to her murder by Christopher McGowan Read more ⮕

Staff selling booze in Falkirk must learn to get CCTV images for policeFalkirk Council's licensing board agreed 'practical and sensible' steps to tighten up procedures in Falkirk's licenced premises Read more ⮕