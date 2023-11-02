CCTV appeal to identify two men in fancy dress after serious pub attack

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify two men in fancy dress following a serious pub attack.

Officers said two men and a woman were assaulted outside the Baltic Fleet in Briercliffe Road, Burnley, at 12.30am on Sunday (October 29). One of the male victims suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital.

In an appeal issued last night, the force released a CCTV clip showing two men they want to speak to as part of their investigation. One is dressed in a dark green fancy dress outfit and the other is wearing a 'distinctive' orange prison jumpsuit.No arrests have been made and enquiries are still ongoing. Anyone who recognises the men or witnessed the assault is being asked to contact police. headtopics.com

In a statement, Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Do you recognise the men in the CCTV clip? We want to speak to them after two men and a woman were assaulted outside the Baltic Fleet in Briercliffe Road, Burnley, at 12.30am on Sunday.

"A man suffered a serious head injury as a result of the assault and remains in hospital. One of the men we want to speak to was dressed in a dark green fancy dress outfit and the other was dressed in a distinctive orange prison jumpsuit fancy dress outfit. headtopics.com

"No arrests have been made at this time. However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we know there were lots of people and vehicles in the area at the time of the assault. "If you recognise the men or witnessed the assault and haven’t already been in contact with us, we would ask that you email 4712@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 and quote log 45 of October 29, 2023."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Stricken Marco Polo ferry that was leaking oil into Baltic Sea pulled freeThe Marco Polo was operating a route along Sweden's coast when it ran aground on 22 October and started leaking oil, which is thought to have affected more than 500 birds. Read more ⮕

CCTV released after burglary leaves man with facial injuriesThe incident happened on De Lacy Street, Preston at 10.35pm on September 24 Read more ⮕

Growing concerns for missing man last seen on Monday as cops release CCTV imageKenneth Hope, 52, was last seen in the Castings Avenue area of Falkirk at around 3.30pm on Monday. Read more ⮕

Smiling and dancing, the last picture of Charlene Downes before tragedy struckThe school girl wasn't seen again hours after CCTV footage captured her inside Carousel Bar Read more ⮕

Gracie Spinks inquest: Killer 'spied on colleague using company CCTV'Murderer Michael Sellers spied on victim Gracie Spinks using company CCTV, her inquest hears. Read more ⮕

Police investigating Celtic Park incident release CCTV of man to speak toDetectives investigating an incident at Celtic Park have released a CCTV image of a man they're looking to speak with in connection. He is described as late teens to early twenties. Read more ⮕