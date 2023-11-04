Cavens Arms in Dumfries up for sale as owners plan to retire

The Cavens Arms, located next to the River Nith in Dumfries, is up for sale as the current owners plan to retire. The owners, Gary Jeffries and his family, have been running the bar and restaurant for the past 20 years but now want to spend more time with their children. The sale includes a five-bedroom flat for the owners and a large covered beer garden. Christie and Co, the business property adviser, is handling the sale.

