Catalan Tapas restaurant Lunya lowers lunchtime menu price in 'price drop experiment'

Catalan Tapas restaurant, Lunya , has lowered the price of its lunchtime menu deal by £4 in a ' price drop experiment'. Inspired by traditional Spanish cuisine, Lunya offers Catalan classics such as patatas bravas and chorizo as well as serving their own signature ' Catalan Scouse '. From today people can get three dishes at lunch for £15.95.

After becoming a fan favourite within Liverpool, Lunya was named as the North West's 'Restaurant of the Year' by the Waitrose Good Food Guide consecutively in 2015 and 2016. READ MORE: A new luxury resort and spa a short drive from Liverpool is open for bookings READ MORE: I visited the home of one of Liverpool's 'most secretive' men The restaurant worried fans this week as they tweeted: " After worrying fans with a post on X which said: "New lunch menu Thursday and price drop experiment. £4 off. Will more people come or will we go bust?" Lunya owner, Peter Kinsella, told the ECHO that this was simply "tongue in cheek

