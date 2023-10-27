Casey Stoner’s theory that Marc Marquez will avoid a “step behind” Ducati

Marquez will join Gresini next year and will be equipped with a 2023 Desmosedici, while Ducati’s factory pair and the Pramac duo will be handed newer-spec machines.legend Stoner wonders if Ducati’s slow start to developing their newer bikes will hand an advantage to Marquez, who will use the model currently being ridden by Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin during their title battle.

“The last couple of years they have actually struggled to get their new bikes going,” Stoner, who won a title with Ducati in 2007 before the team’s 15-year barren spell, said.“Marc is getting on a bike which is, at least, proven. There have been a lot of riders on it.“We know Marc’s talent, we’re just going to see if he can find those finer details. See if it suits him and how he likes to ride.

“There is excitement from people to see him back at the front but we have to wait and see how it all pans out. There is no way to predict it.”Fellow Aussie icon Mick Doohan said: “I would imagine there will be some disappointment, within Honda, and some surprise. Because he had a contract.Marc Marquez: "I didn’t know it was a piece of Martin’s bike…"Stoner said: “I’m certainly not surprised, not shocked. headtopics.com

“Obviously he knows more than us, behind-the-scenes, how much effort Honda is going to put in, or willing to put in, to rectify the problems and get them back to the front.“He’s been through injuries, he wants to get back on top and fight for those wins.”

Doohan expects Marquez to be competitive next season on a Ducati: “For me, he’s still the most talented.“I have no doubt he will perform well on any bike. If there isn’t a big step between the ‘23 bike and the ‘24 bike, he will be competitive.” headtopics.com

Read more:

crash_motogp »

Marc Marquez: “Difficult to understand the limit, you crash without warning”Marc Marquez is finding it difficult to understand where the limit of his Honda is after suffering several crashes in recent MotoGP rounds. Read more ⮕

Marc Marquez says he won't race for free at Gresini MotoGP team in 2024Marc Marquez says he will not 'run for free' at the Gresini MotoGP squad in 2024, in response to comments made by Ducati to the contrary earlier this week. Read more ⮕

- Marc Marquez sets record straight on Gresini pay10, 12, 15 million? Exactly what Marc Marquez currently earns from Repsol Honda in MotoGP each season is unclear. Read more ⮕

Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey won’t return for 2024 season: What to make of his tenureThe Yankees hired hitting coach Sean Casey in early July after firing Dillon Lawson. Read more ⮕

Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen could be straight out of Virgin RiverThe Netflix actress lives with her husband Casey Hooper and two children in Georgia Read more ⮕

Fabio di Giannantonio reacts to towing rivals: “I was angryFabio di Giannantonio towed Marc Marquez and Augusto Fernandez over the line in Friday practice at the Thailand MotoGP. Read more ⮕