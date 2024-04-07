Cases of Tinnitus on the Rise in the UK

Cases of tinnitus have soared in recent years and are forecast to keep rising, according to the latest estimates. The condition is characterised by hearing sounds such as ringing or buzzing that do not have an external source. The number of UK adults with the condition has increased by 50% in 15 years, reaching an estimated 7.6 million, of which more than 1.5 million are severely affected. Factors contributing to the increase include increased headphone use and an aging population .

Next year, the number of adults with tinnitus is expected to rise to eight million, or 15% of the adult population

