Cases of Tinnitus on the Rise in the UK

Cases of tinnitus have soared in recent years and are forecast to keep rising, according to the latest estimates. The condition is characterised by hearing sounds such as ringing or buzzing that do not have an external source. The number of UK adults with the condition has increased by 50% in 15 years, reaching an estimated 7.6 million, of which more than 1.5 million are severely affected. Factors contributing to the increase include increased headphone use and an aging population .
Next year, the number of adults with tinnitus is expected to rise to eight million, or 15% of the adult population
Tinnitus Hearing Ringing Buzzing UK Adults Increase Headphone Use Aging Population
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Scotland's cities rise on rise in world rankings of top financial centresTWO Scottish cities have both risen in the world rankings of financial centres, according to new figures released.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »