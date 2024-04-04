Cases of Rare Fatal Infection Strep A on the Rise in Japan

Cases of a rare and fatal infection called Strep A have reached record levels in Japan . Strep throat can easily be mistaken for throat infections caused by viruses, so it is important to know the difference.

The infection can be deadly if left untreated.

Strep A Infection Japan Record Levels Throat Viruses Deadly

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Dangerous and reckless’ actions in Festival Gardens slammedA rare tree given to the city by Japan decades ago was destroyed

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

NI woman on shock of husband’s death days after catching Strep AAfter first coming home early from work with a sore throat and a temperature, Richard was later rushed to hospital with suspected sepsis

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ballymena woman opens up on husband's death from Strep AA Ballymena woman shares her shock and sadness after her husband died from Strep A infection. The husband complained of a sore throat and later died from sepsis and Toxic Shock Syndrome. The woman is now raising funds for the ICU team who cared for her husband.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Scots Boy's Lung Collapses Due to Strep A InfectionA four-year-old boy from Scotland developed necrotising pneumonia after contracting a Strep A infection, causing his lung to collapse. Emergency surgery and immediate antibiotic treatment saved his life.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Boy with 'wheeze' left fighting for life after Strep A causes lung collapseJamie Guthrie was just three-years-old when he developed necrotising pneumonia before suffering an extreme allergic reaction to antibiotics as medics tried to treat him.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Eighties star, 63, hides iconic mane of red hair on rare outingHe's come a long way since his partying days.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »