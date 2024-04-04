Cases of Bowel Cancer Expected to Rise by 2040, Analysis Shows

Cases of bowel cancer are set to rise significantly by 2040, according to new analysis by the fund set up in memory of Dame Deborah James. Fresh analysis by the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK - set up to continue Dame Deborah's legacy - suggests that bowel cancer cases will rise from the 42,800 which are currently diagnosed each year to 47,700 due to a growing and ageing population. And deaths from the disease are set to increase from 16,700 each year to 19,100 a year by 2040.

Cancer Research UK said that with cases set to rise, it will continue working with Dame Deborah's family to keep funding work to help people affected by the disease. Dame Deborah died in June 2022 at the age of 40, five years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. She used her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease and set up the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which has raised more than £13 millio

