Casemiro fitness latest for Man Utd vs Man City - injury news and FPL update

Erik ten Hag is set to welcome back experienced midfielder Casemiro back into his Manchester United side this weekend ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Since, the 31-year-old has returned to Carrington and appears to be raring to having participated in training with his teammates which will be a welcome boost for the Red Devils. Despite Casemiro playing with the knowledge he could have aggravated his ankle problem, Ten Hag insisted he is not unhappy with the midfielder that he played against Uruguay. "You can’t - they are the rules.

"He was injured in the first game and he came off but he played the second game, it was an important one. I’m sure that game didn’t help him but it’s a small injury and he’ll return next week and he will be healed and ready for our next game, I'm sure." headtopics.com

The Brazilian has started all eight Premier League games he has been involved in, and is seen as a key cog in the United midfield despite his uncharacteristically poor start to the campaign.

