Casemiro admits Manchester United struggles give him sleepless nights

Midfield enforcer Casemiro has admitted Manchester United 's struggles this season have resulted in him having sleepless nights . Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford significantly dented United's already faint hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season. With just seven games left to play, they are now 11 points shy of both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, who are fourth and fifth in the Premier League table respectively.

As the Champions League will be expanded next season, two places are set to be given to clubs from countries who have performed the best in Europe over this campaign. England currently stands a good chance of gaining an extra place, meaning the Premier League's top five are expected to qualify. READ MORE: The cases for and against United keeping Erik ten Hag READ MORE: Harry Maguire fires five-word Willy Kambwala message after Liverpool draw But with United now 11 points shy of fifth it means they are looking increasingly likely to compete in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next term. As a result of that, Casemiro has admitted the club cannot get distracted by the craving for the biggest prizes on offer. Casemiro, speaking to ESPN Brazil, said: "It's difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles. "Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can't even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It's reality

