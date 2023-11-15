Casement Park: A Brilliant Opportunity for West Belfast

Imagine 30,000 plus football fans from across the North and around the world descending on a newly redeveloped Casement Park for the European Championships in 2028. Imagine the goodwill it would generate in our city for the entirety of the tournament, the economic boost it would provide, and the lasting legacy of being part of a tournament of this magnitude. Imagine Antrim GAA games, Ulster finals, concerts, and other major events all taking place in the heart of West Belfast.

That’s what building Casement means, that’s the potential of one of Belfast’s biggest capital investment projects for a part of our city that hasn’t received its fair share for far too long. Sadly, some people can’t resist talking a good thing down. It doesn’t matter how good the announcement, how much potential it has or how great a success it could be – there’ll always be someone to accentuate the negative and try to bring us all down. We can’t let that happen here. No matter how many naysayers are trotted out, Casement is a brilliant opportunity for west Belfast and we’re going to make it happe

