Cary Grant's tumultuous marriage to Dyan Cannon explored in new ITV series

It was the moment when Hollywood screen legend Cary Grant first set eyes on the woman who would become his fourth wife Dyan Cannon . As he sat in his drawing room in Palm Springs, California, watching the 1961 TV series Malibu Run, the 57-year-old actor, spotted a 24-year-old blonde in a pink gingham bikini. Having wooed her for four years, she finally agreed to become his wife, and the couple went on to have a daughter Jennifer, in 1966.

But the marriage was acrimonious and the couple were divorced two years later. Now, a new ITV series Archie , based on Cannon's biography 'Dear Cary' and Jennifer's memoir 'Good Stuff', explores the relationship between silver screen's leading man and the ingénue 33 years his junior. Starring Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Grant, and Gavin and Stacey actress Laura Aikman as Cannon, the four-part series intersperses scenes from Grant's tragic childhood – his birth name was Archibald Leach – with episodes from his later lif





