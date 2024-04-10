Carson Daly and wife Siri Pinter continue 'sleep divorcing' to strengthen their relationship

Carson Daly gave an update on his practice of sleeping in a separate bed from his wife Siri Pinter on Monday — and he said the unorthodox move has been a boon to the couple. The 50-year-old television host previously revealed in 2022 that he and Siri, 43, had given a try to ' sleep divorcing ,' in which they spent multiple nights per week sleeping in different rooms.

The two have been giving themselves some time apart at night since 2019, and he raved to People at the Today Show's solar eclipse watching event at The American Museum of Natural History that the couple now 'secretly love' the arrangement. The two entered into the sleeping plan when they decided to do 'whatever it takes' to make their marriage last the test of time. 'The object is to stay together. That's what we'd like to do,' he explained. 'And so reverse engineering that, it's like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, still be in a relationship when we're dying.' Carson Daly, 50, revealed that he and wife Siri Pinter, 43, are still 'sleep divorcing' and that it has helped them 'stay together,' according to People He said on Monday that he and his wife will do 'whatever it takes' to stay together long term, including sleeping in separate beds 'It's been good for us,' he said of the 'sleep divorc

Carson Daly Siri Pinter Sleep Divorcing Marriage Relationship

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carson Daly raves about how sleeping in separate beds helps him and wife Siri 'stay together'Carson Daly was back to Today Monday morning, but the anchor wasn't simply returning from a long holiday weekend. Last week, he and Siri Pinter tied the not in a beautiful ceremony.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Carson Daly raves about how sleeping in separate beds helps him and wife Siri 'stay together'Carson Daly was back to Today Monday morning, but the anchor wasn't simply returning from a long holiday weekend. Last week, he and Siri Pinter tied the not in a beautiful ceremony.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hidden Treasures: BBC Radio celebrates rediscovery of historic dramas, including plays by Pinter and PotterOver 1,000 radio plays have been returned to the BBC Archives by the Radio Circle

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Dungannon man convicted after transporting puppy unfit for journeyEugene Daly pleaded guilty and was fined

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Daly replaces Feyi-Waboso on wing for EnglandElliot Daly replaces Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing as England make one starting line-up change for Saturday's game against France in the Six Nations.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Carson Wentz signs one-year deal with Kansas City ChiefsThe Kansas City Chiefs have signed Carson Wentz to a one-year deal, adding poise and experience to their team as they defend their Super Bowl title.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »