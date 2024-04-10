Carson Daly and wife Siri Pinter continue 'sleep divorcing' to strengthen their relationship

Carson Daly gave an update on his practice of sleeping in a separate bed from his wife Siri Pinter on Monday — and he said the unorthodox move has been a boon to the couple. The 50-year-old television host previously revealed in 2022 that he and Siri, 43, had given a try to ' sleep divorcing ,' in which they spent multiple nights per week sleeping in different rooms.
The two have been giving themselves some time apart at night since 2019, and he raved to People at the Today Show's solar eclipse watching event at The American Museum of Natural History that the couple now 'secretly love' the arrangement. The two entered into the sleeping plan when they decided to do 'whatever it takes' to make their marriage last the test of time. 'The object is to stay together. That's what we'd like to do,' he explained. 'And so reverse engineering that, it's like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, still be in a relationship when we're dying.' Carson Daly, 50, revealed that he and wife Siri Pinter, 43, are still 'sleep divorcing' and that it has helped them 'stay together,' according to People He said on Monday that he and his wife will do 'whatever it takes' to stay together long term, including sleeping in separate beds 'It's been good for us,' he said of the 'sleep divorc
Carson Daly Siri Pinter Sleep Divorcing Marriage Relationship
