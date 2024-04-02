Cars at Easter event directed to test centre for inspection

The Department for Infrastructure has issued a statement after a number of cars at an Easter event on the North Coast were directed to a nearby DVA test centre for inspection. Driver and Vehicle Agency enforcement officers assisted the PSNI with a road safety operation in Portrush on Easter Sunday, where it was found that a number of cars were in a "dangerously unroadworthy condition". They were directed to Coleraine Test Centre to be inspected.

Some of the vehicles inspected were prohibited from further use, with police saying such vehicles will only be allowed to be collected from the test centre by low loader or trailer while "some of these vehicles travelled a very long distance to Portrush in this condition

