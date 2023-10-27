Carragher slams ‘stale’ Man Utd and compares Erik ten Hag to Rafa Benitez in damning account

Manchester United’s style of play under Erik ten Hag has been described as ‘stale’ by Jamie Carragher, with the Red Devils struggling for form.

It isn’t the start that their supporters would have wanted, who are keen to see their team kick on from their League Cup-winning campaign in 2022/23. Carragher, however, has suggested that Ten Hag might not be the best manager for them, stating that ‘symptoms of regression are visible’ in Man Utd’s performances so far this term.

“United are in an unfulfilling holding pattern, seeking to eke out results and get by before their next refresh.” “Watching United’s victory against Copenhagen in midweek, the game reminded me of Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez’s final year at Liverpool, where it felt we were trying to find ways to win despite our general lack of quality, relying on ‘moments’ rather than brilliantly choreographed team patterns,” Carragher added. headtopics.com

Ten Hag will hope Man Utd can get a result against rivals Manchester City on Sunday. If they don’t, pressure will only continue to mount on the former Ajax head coach.Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists the squad “are united” despite Alejandro Garnacho potentially facing a ban over his deleted post about Andre Onana.Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is owed “an apology” from Erik ten Hag, according to former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood.

Read more:

F365 »

Jamie Carragher slams 'stale' Man Utd and names only way they can beat Man CityThe derby at Old Trafford will show how much progress Erik ten Hag has made, if any! Read more ⮕

Jamie Carragher slams 'stale' Man Utd and names only way they can beat Man CityThe derby at Old Trafford will show how much progress Erik ten Hag has made, if any! Read more ⮕

Carragher makes Mourinho point as he slams Man Utd's progress under Ten HagJamie Carragher has raised concerns about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the freedom he has when it comes to recruitment. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag press conference LIVE Manchester United updates and team news for Man City fixtureErik ten Hag will speak to the media on Friday ahead of Man United's match against Manchester City in the derby. Read more ⮕

Manchester United are missing key Erik ten Hag undroppable for two reasonsMan United have desperately missed Luke Shaw during his injury absence. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag can use favourite Man United tactic for success vs Man CityThe Man United boss found most success last season when using the strategy, one that could catch Man City out given their recent trend. Read more ⮕