Carragher explains why Man United 'need someone better than Rashford'

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher insists Manchester United will need to find an upgrade on Marcus Rashford if they are to return to the top step of domestic and European football.

United have spent huge amounts of money on attempting to strengthen their attacking options over the last few years, bringing in Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund for big-money fees. Though Hojlund is still adapting to life in England, Sancho and Antony have failed to produce the goods expected of them.

It has meant the bulk of the goalscoring responsibility has been loaded on Rashford's shoulders since Erik ten Hag took over as manager. He scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, producing a series of brilliant performances in the process.READ MORE: Evans disagrees with controversial referee decision headtopics.com

This season, though, the goals have struggled to flow for the England international, with Rashford scoring just once in all competitions so far. His only goal this term came against Arsenal last month.

Though Carragher acknowledges it isn't easy for a player to deliver the goods in front of goal when the team is not firing on all cylinders, he believes United will have to strengthen their forward line again if they are to challenge for football's top prizes, claiming Rashford has not done enough to be classed as 'world-class'. headtopics.com

"When the team is not playing well, which it isn't, you are not going to have the same numbers or the same performances that he had last season when things were going really well," Carragher told Sky Sports, speaking ahead of yesterday's Manchester derby. "But he has to do more.

