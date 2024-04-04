Carlos Sainz left without a drive as Ferrari signs Lewis Hamilton

The Spaniard appeared set to re-sign with Ferrari , but management then became aware that Lewis Hamilton was potentially available - the Briton's latest two-year Mercedes contract actually only containing a fixed one-year term with an option for another season. With Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur able to convince Hamilton to join as team-mate to Charles Leclerc, Sainz has been left without a drive.

While the three-time grand prix winner is highly rated, Mercedes has placed Max Verstappen and junior single-seater star Andrea Kimi Antonelli as its top two targets. Alternatively, moves to Aston Martin and Red Bull are plausible Sainz said: ' talking obviously to a few because that's what my management team and myself should do when I don't have a job for next year yet. So, we're talking to pretty much all of the

Carlos Sainz Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carlos Sainz pushing Ferrari towards buyer’s remorse after Lewis Hamilton swapOnly Max Verstappen can claim to have started the season brighter than Carlos Sainz who is making himself impossible to ignore.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz ‘messing everything up at Ferrari’ after ‘political’ Lewis Hamilton play'At the moment, Carlos Sainz is messing everything up at Ferrari.'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz snubbed as Mercedes’ top two Lewis Hamilton replacements emergeMercedes have reportedly whittled down their ideal options to replace Lewis Hamilton to two drivers.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Mercedes told to pursue ‘asset’ Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis HamiltonCarlos Sainz recommended to Mercedes after glory at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Former F1 title rival excited to see Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari but predicts Charles Leclerc battle...F1 star Lewis Hamilton opens up about his big move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Guenther Steiner casts clear Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari verdict as Mercedes woes intensifyThe Lewis Hamilton Mercedes farewell tour has not gotten off to a good start...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »