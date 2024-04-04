Carlos Sainz left without a drive as Ferrari signs Lewis Hamilton

The Spaniard appeared set to re-sign with Ferrari , but management then became aware that Lewis Hamilton was potentially available - the Briton's latest two-year Mercedes contract actually only containing a fixed one-year term with an option for another season. With Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur able to convince Hamilton to join as team-mate to Charles Leclerc, Sainz has been left without a drive.
While the three-time grand prix winner is highly rated, Mercedes has placed Max Verstappen and junior single-seater star Andrea Kimi Antonelli as its top two targets. Alternatively, moves to Aston Martin and Red Bull are plausible Sainz said: ' talking obviously to a few because that's what my management team and myself should do when I don't have a job for next year yet. So, we're talking to pretty much all of the
Carlos Sainz Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1
