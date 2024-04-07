Carlos Sainz Continues to Impress in 2024 Formula 1 Season

When Ferrari thought up their ideal plan for 2024, the driver they discarded becoming the second most in-form on the grid would not have been on it. Carlos Sainz has been in inspired form so far in 2024, so much so that even his own exploding appendix could hardly stop him.

Another podium in Japan and another performance that demonstrated extreme confidence in his own abilities, the Ferrari man was the last of the front runners to pit for a third time and yet when he emerged much further down the order, there was never any real doubt that he would be rising up it in the very near future. That was even evident to Charles Leclerc and his race engineer. In Leclerc’s defence, he drove an excellent race of his own, the only driver on an effective one-stopper to finish in the points, but there was little he could do to stop Sainz from passing. And that has largely been the story of the season. Sainz leads the quali head-to-head 2-1, in races he is 3-0 u

Carlos Sainz Formula 1 2024 Season Podium Finish Skill Confidence Overtaking Qualifying Races

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 F1 Australian GP results: Carlos Sainz winsCarlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, in Melbourne.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Carlos Sainz in talks with multiple teams for 2024 F1 seasonCarlos Sainz is in discussions with several teams for the 2024 F1 season as his contract is set to expire. Audi, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Aston Martin are among the potential options. Sainz's recent victory at the Australian Grand Prix has increased his value in the sport.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

'Formula 1 needed a feel-good story, and Carlos Sainz provided it'To go from an operation to a grand prix victory in such a short time is both remarkable and entirely typical of the sort of things F1 drivers do.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Formula 1: Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retiresCarlos Sainz leads Charles Leclerc to a Ferrari one-two in the Australian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen's domination of Formula 1 stalls.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz to Red Bull rumours sent into overdrive after Helmut Marko Japanese GP handshakeCould Carlos Sainz make Red Bull his new home on the Formula 1 grid?

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Formula E implements Manufacturers' Trophy for 2024Formula E has announced the launch of a Manufacturers’ Trophy which will be implemented into the current 2024 season.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »