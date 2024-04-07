Carlos Sainz Continues to Impress in 2024 Formula 1 Season

When Ferrari thought up their ideal plan for 2024, the driver they discarded becoming the second most in-form on the grid would not have been on it. Carlos Sainz has been in inspired form so far in 2024, so much so that even his own exploding appendix could hardly stop him.
Another podium in Japan and another performance that demonstrated extreme confidence in his own abilities, the Ferrari man was the last of the front runners to pit for a third time and yet when he emerged much further down the order, there was never any real doubt that he would be rising up it in the very near future. That was even evident to Charles Leclerc and his race engineer. In Leclerc’s defence, he drove an excellent race of his own, the only driver on an effective one-stopper to finish in the points, but there was little he could do to stop Sainz from passing. And that has largely been the story of the season. Sainz leads the quali head-to-head 2-1, in races he is 3-0 u
