Carlos Sainz absent from media day ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz is absent from the Mexican Grand Prix paddock on Thursday, with Ferrari confirming their driver is unwell.

Sainz had been due to take part in his pre-race media duties as planned ahead of the weekend, but the team have said he will not be able to do so due to an illness. The team confirmed the ailment is “nothing serious” for the Spaniard however, who was promoted to the podium at the United States Grand Prix last time out as a result of Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification.Given the lack of seriousness in Sainz’s illness, Ferrari are anticipating he will be fit enough to compete in the race weekend as normal from Friday onwards.

Having suffered a DNS in Qatar through a fuel system issue, Sainz bounced back in Austin by making it onto the podium last time out, with the Ferrari driver holding onto fifth place in the Drivers' standings.

The remaining drivers will continue with their media duties as planned on Thursday, as Sainz looks to recover in time for free practice in Mexico City.F1 driver contracts: What is the current contract status of every driver on the F1 2023 grid?

Ferrari head into the weekend 22 points behind Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship, with the two teams battling it out to be 'best of the rest' behind Red Bull in the final few races of the season.

Golf and Formula 1 will collide in the inaugural Netflix Cup in Las Vegas. Here is all you need to know about the event...Carlos Sainz makes bold Ferrari statement as rivals fight to catch Red Bull

Read more:

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City. Read more ⮕

