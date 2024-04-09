Carl Frampton criticizes ex-manager's comments as 'egotistical'

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton has criticized ex-manager Barry McGuigan's comments as 'very, very egotistical'. The two had a falling out in 2017 when Frampton left McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions and signed with MTK.

McGuigan claimed in a Sunday Times interview that Frampton 'knows he could not have achieved anything without me or my family'. The dispute led to a multi-million pound legal battle, which was settled in November 2020.

Carl Frampton Barry Mcguigan Boxing Manager Dispute Legal Battle

