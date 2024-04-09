Caring for Child with Cancer Increases Mental Health Care Utilization for Parents

Caring for a child with cancer can have a significant impact on the mental health of parents, leading to increased utilization of mental health care services. A study conducted by researchers found that parents of children with cancer were more likely to seek mental health care compared to parents of healthy children. The study also revealed that parents who reported higher levels of distress and lower levels of social support were more likely to utilize mental health care services.

These findings highlight the importance of providing adequate support and resources for parents of children with cancer to address their mental health needs

Child Cancer Mental Health Parents Utilization Study Support Resources

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Worsening Metabolic Syndrome Increases Risk of Developing Cancer, Study FindsA new study has found that worsening metabolic syndrome increases the risk of developing cancer. The study, conducted by researchers at a medical institution, analyzed data from thousands of participants over a period of several years. The results showed a clear link between the progression of metabolic syndrome and the development of various types of cancer.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Increase in Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit Charge announcedParents across the country will now see an increase in support following an uprate in benefits and payments for the new tax year. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) Introduced new rates for Child Benefit on Saturday, April 6 after the government previously confirmed a range of benefits would rise by 6.7 per cent in line with inflation. Meanwhile, the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HIBC) has also been increased. The threshold income for when one parent claiming the benefit has to begin paying it back has been increased from £50,000 to £60,000. Because of this, around 170,000 families will not have to pay back Child Benefit, according to Laura Trott, Chief Secretary of the Treasury.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Changes to Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit ChargeParents claiming Child Benefit will see a number of changes take place this week. From the start of the new tax year on Saturday, April 6, Child Benefit will see higher rates alongside many other benefits across the country. Meanwhile, a change to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will see more fairness for more than 100,000 families.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Supernanny Jo Frost shares tips for telling a child someone they love has cancerThe global parenting expert shares her advice for mothers like Princess Kate

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

NI family's tribute to child, 9, who died after brain cancer battle'When she first started experiencing migraines, doctors told her parents that they shouldn’t be concerned'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Girl, 8, dies after ‘being sucked into malfunctioning pipe inside hotel pool’ & her body ‘wasn’t retrieved...Bake Off fans in tears over ‘saddest ever’ cancer film as child, 11, dies during filming

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »