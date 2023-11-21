Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves $3.8 Million Fortune to Community

Geoffrey Holt, the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lived a simple life. After his death, it was revealed that he was a multimillionaire and had left his entire fortune of $3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale to benefit the community.





