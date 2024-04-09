Cardiology Team Performs Novel Heart Artery Repair with Newly Approved Device

A cardiology team has successfully performed a novel heart artery repair using a newly approved device. The procedure was conducted on April 9, 2024, and the team achieved positive results. This breakthrough in cardiac treatment offers new hope for patients with heart artery issues.

Cardiology Heart Artery Repair Novel Device Breakthrough Cardiac Treatment Patients

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Team performs the first gene therapy tests in a whole human liverIn a worldwide first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Nature Communications this week, a team of scientists from Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) have tested novel gene therapies in a whole human liver, with the goal of developing more effective treatments for life-threatening inherited diseases.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Women's Six Nations team-by-team guideBBC Sport looks at how the 2024 Women's Six Nations might unfold, with the championship getting under way on Saturday.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

NFL Draft team guides 2024: Each team’s picks, predictions and needsOur team-by-team look at the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus a glance at what each team might be thinking as draft day approaches.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Ulster SFC 2024 Preview: Team-by-team guide, predictions, betting odds and moreThe 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with the preliminary round meeting between Cavan and Monaghan

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

NFL Draft team guides 2024: Each team’s picks, predictions and needsOur team-by-team look at the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus a glance at what each team might be thinking as draft day approaches.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool team news for Brighton as Jurgen Klopp makes one change after injuryConfirmed team news from Anfield as Jurgen Klopp picks his Liverpool team to face Brighton

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »