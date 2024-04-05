Cardiff to host EuroGames in 2023

First staged in 1992, organisers say the event was set up in response to discrimination and to promote integration in sport. Pride Sports Cymru, the team behind Cardiff 's successful bid, said it was an amazing opportunity to showcase that Wales had a welcoming culture. Duncan Cameron, chair of Cardiff Lions, the first gay and inclusive rugby union club in Wales , said it was a "huge benefit to raise the profile of inclusive sport".
The first EuroGames was held in The Hague in 1992 and the event in Cardiff in three years' time will be the 24th edition. "One of the greatest things about the EuroGames is that it's open to anybody, no matter how they identify. No matter who you are, there's a place for you to come and play," he said. "A lot of people don't know that there are inclusive rugby teams or football teams or any of the other 30 sports that are going to be highlighted in the games here… so it's a great chance for us to show what we can do on a national and global stage.
Cardiff Eurogames LGBT+ Integration Sport Wales
