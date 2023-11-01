Caravan park evacuated with 'risk to life' warning issued over Storm Ciarán

According to Natural Resources Wales, many guests have already left the site, and the flooding is expected to worsen due to the potentially record-breaking levels of rainfall set to come over the next few days.

READ MORE: Storm Ciaran: When heavy rain will hit Greater Manchester as yellow Met Office weather warning issued"Be aware some roads in this area may be closed. Strong winds are expected later this evening and this is also likely to cause disruption."

Two amber wind warnings, the second highest level of alert, are in place for parts of the south coast of England for when Storm Ciaran hits on Thursday, together with further yellow rain warnings, a lower level which means some disruption could be on the way.

The storm is also said to have begun battering parts of Cornwall. Schools across the south of England are closing tomorrow (Thursday) due to the severe weather whilst the Southern Railway, ThamesLink and Gatwick rail firms have all advised commuters to work from home.

An amber warning is in place from 3am to 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland. A major incident has been declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, which will be escalated from midnight on Wednesday. And six overnight crossings on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne route have been cancelled by ferry company Wightlink.

A similar notice has been issued for southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday. A yellow warning for rain is also in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday for north-east England and Scotland stretching up to Inverness.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUN: Motorists affected by Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not receive insurance payoutsMotorists suffering from flood damage to their cars from Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not be awarded insurance payouts. Policies may even be forced to shell out for expensive repair costs themselves, according to an insurance expert from Compare the Market.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

İTVNEWS: The key difference between Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in the East of EnglandITV meteorologist Chris Page looks at the uncertainty regarding Storm Ciarán and what it means for the East of England.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Storm Ciaran tracker: Met Office shows time storm will hitThe Met Office's weather tracker shows the exact time Storm Ciaran will hit much of the UK.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

METROUK: Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

METROUK: Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »