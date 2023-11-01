Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full: Fixtures, dates and which teams are left in the 2023-24 competition

Liverpool are now the bookmakers’ favourites for the Carabao Cup with Manchester City, Arsenal and holders Manchester United all outto Goodison Park, while a non-Premier League club is guaranteed to make the semis with League One side Port Vale hosting Championship outfit Middlesbrough.. This was the sort of performance that can get a manager the sack, no matter what stage of his “project” he is at.

This rotting carcass of this once great club has barely any meat left on the bone. Where they and their manager go from here is anyone’s guess. When you think things can’t get any worse, Manchester United prove you wrong time and again.Sky Sports are the exclusive broadcasters for the Carabao Cup in the 2023-24 season, with two matches shown per round.

The second-half strike by substitute Nunez was a curler into the top of the net after the home side pulled one back.With the weather a major feature of the game, Bournemouth should have done better on 25 minutes. A flowing move found Antoine Semenyo on the right, and he squared for Ryan Christie in a good position – but his finish was well wide of the upright. headtopics.com

The net bulged after half an hour, where Liverpool drew first blood. A shot from Harvey Elliott hit Cody Gakpo which bounced off Andrei Radu, and the Dutchman was on hand to poke home from close range.

The away side looked sharper after their goal, and Dominik Szoboszlai fired just wide soon afterwards. Bournemouth had the benefit of the fierce wind behind them after the interval, and Alex Scott tested that from range two minutes in.Dominic Solanke fired into the side netting, as the home side looked for an equaliser. Alex Scott almost pulled back for the hosts with a curler from his corner on 52 minutes, but Joe Gomez was on hand to clear off the line. headtopics.com

Mo Salah, making only his fifth ever League Cup appearance, almost doubled the Liverpool lead on the hour, but his header was put wide. Bournemouth pushed and wasted two chances before finally finding a breakthrough.

