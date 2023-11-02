Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West Ham

Carabao Cup quarter-final ties will take place in December (Getty) Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter final, while Liverpool will play West Ham. Chelsea news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Elsewhere, Everton face Fulham at Goodison Park, while League One side Port Vale have been drawn against Middlesbrough.

Liverpool required a sublime goal from Darwin Nunez to help secure a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, while West Ham ensured Declan Rice endured a miserable return to the London Stadium as David Moyes’ side sealed a 3-1 victory against Arsenal.

