Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West Ham

Carabao Cup quarter-final ties will take place in December (Getty) Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter final, while Liverpool will play West Ham.

Elsewhere, Everton face Fulham at Goodison Park, while League One side Port Vale have been drawn against Middlesbrough. CARABAO CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW Everton vs Fulham Chelsea vs Newcastle United Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Liverpool vs West Ham The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing December 18. For more stories like this, check our sport page. Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

