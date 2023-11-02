Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle in another tough tie for Howe’s men

The Magpies will now face five-time winners Chelsea, who comfortably beat Championship Blackburn thanks to strikes from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling, at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham’s reward for a 3-1 victory over Arsenal was a trip to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side who edged out Bournemouth 2-1 thanks to Darwin Nunez’s superb winner, while Everton will play Fulham. There will be a team from the English Football League in the semi-finals with League One Port Vale hosting Championship Middlesbrough.Burnley cruised into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 demolition job at Sky Bet League Two strugglers Salford City.Luton Town have crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 defeat away to League One Exeter City on Tuesday night.

Man Utd will finish bottom half in the Prem, Ten Hag should resign if he has any ‘pride and dignity’…‘Showboating’ Liverpool slammed as Klopp told he can’t trust ‘back-up’ players or ‘£85m prima donna’ headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final drawCarabao Cup quarter-final draw sees Newcastle United drawn against Chelsea. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea, Newcastle, and Liverpool ProgressChelsea, Newcastle, and Liverpool have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. West Ham caused an upset by defeating Arsenal to secure their spot in the last eight. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle, West Ham to visit LiverpoolNewcastle will head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while West Ham visit Liverpool. Read more ⮕