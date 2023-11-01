HEAD TOPICS

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle, West Ham to visit Liverpool

Newcastle will head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while West Ham visit Liverpool.

Carabao Cup fixtures | ResultsStream the Carabao Cup and more with NOWGet Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports AppSean Dyche saw Everton breeze past his old club Burnley to set up a last-eight fixture at home to Fulham, managed by ex-Toffees boss Marco Silva, after they won at Ipswich. League One club Port Vale, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face the Championship's Middlesbrough at home. Ties will take place in the week commencing December 18.

