Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea, Newcastle, and Liverpool Progress

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Chelsea, Newcastle, and Liverpool have learned their fates in the Carabao Cup after advancing to the quarter-finals. The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals took place on Wednesday night. West Ham caused an upset by defeating Arsenal to secure their spot in the last eight.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final drawCarabao Cup quarter-final draw sees Newcastle United drawn against Chelsea. Read more ⮕

Newcastle are not looking for revenge in Carabao Cup final rematchNewcastle’s long wait for a first domestic trophy since 1955 was extended by the Red Devils after their 2-0 win in last season’s Carabao Cup… Read more ⮕

Newcastle are not looking for revenge in Carabao Cup final rematchNewcastle’s long wait for a first domestic trophy since 1955 was extended by the Red Devils after their 2-0 win in last season’s Carabao Cup… Read more ⮕

Manchester United prepare for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with NewcastleManchester United have work to do to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this season as they get ready for a fourth round meeting with Newcastle at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕