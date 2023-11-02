Carabao Cup: Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle - highlights and commentary

Groves: Fury won't fight Usyk next - it's Ngannou again or he retiresBrentford want £100m in Jan to sell Toney amid PL interest

Groves: Fury won't fight Usyk next - it's Ngannou again or he retiresBrentford want £100m in Jan to sell Toney amid PL interest

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction, lineups & odds for Carabao Cup matchMan Utd welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford tonight for their Round-of-16 Carabao Cup match Read more ⮕

Newcastle out for Carabao Cup revenge - but could Magpies' need for rotation spare Man Utd?Newcastle could take revenge on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, putting more pressure on their struggling side. However, Newcastle's priorities may have shifted since their defeat in the final. Read more ⮕

Three ways that Man Utd could line up vs Newcastle in Carabao Cup fixtureMan United play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and here's how our writers think they should start. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag shoulders the blame for Man Utd's dire Carabao Cup defeat to NewcastleErik ten Hag says he 'has to put it right' after Manchester United's 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao CupKlopp's face summed up United's performance. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao CupKlopp's face summed up United's performance. Read more ⮕