Car thieves steal 29 cars using keyless 'relay' devices

Alminas Satas, Maksims Seluks and Olgierd Golubovski stole 29 cars together. In the space of two months, the trio used keyless 'relay' devices to trick the cars. This is the moment that a car thief casually opens an £80,000 Range Rover in the middle of the night without a key - before starting the car, throwing his rucksack inside and slowly driving off.

The theft, in Maidstone, Kent, was one of 29 keyless car thefts committed by Alminas Satas, Maksims Seluks and Olgierd Golubovski in the space of two months. The trio - all in their 20s - would steal cars from across the county before driving them back to Essex and London, where it is believed the motors were stripped down and sold for parts. Detectives cottoned onto their activities and the three were followed by officers who spotted them driving a BMW on cloned plates - before swooping in to make arrests. It is believed the gang were using a keyless 'relay' device to fool the cars into thinking that the real keys were nearby - a feature of high-end cars that allow doors to be unlocked and cars to be started without using the ke

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEVOİCENEWS: Black Babies in England Three Times More Likely to Die Than White BabiesBlack babies in England have the highest rate of stillbirths and are almost three times more likely to die than white babies, according to new figures.

Source: TheVoiceNews | Read more »

ESQUİREUK: The Harsh Reality of the Self-Driving Car IndustryJoanne McNeil, a tech critic, reveals the truth behind the self-driving car industry in her new novel Wrong Way. The novel explores how Big Tech's empty promises shatter individual lives, with a focus on a gig economy worker named Teresa who becomes involved with a tech behemoth called AllOver. AllOver's rideshare service claims to have driverless cars, but the reality is far from it.

Source: EsquireUK | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Three Lancashire Takeaways Recognized for High QualityThree takeaways in Lancashire have been recognized for their high quality in the Good Food Awards 2023/24. Mega Munch in Blackburn, Stubbins Tandoori in Ramsbottom, and Enzo's Pizza in Burnley received a Gold Seal for their exceptional customer satisfaction.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Man's body found in Asda store after three daysA dad lay dead at an Asda store for three days before his body was found, an inquest has heard. Phillip Huntley, 55, was discovered dead by a colleague at the Bodmin store in Cornwall earlier this year.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Lakeland Dairies to Close Three Facilities, Cutting JobsLakeland Dairies has announced plans to close three of its facilities, including one in Northern Ireland, over the next 16 months in order to cut overhead expenses. About 78 jobs will be impacted.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Grandmother killed by 'idiotic' driver doing 118mph in 30 zoneThe family of a grandmother, who was killed when an ‘idiotic’ driver doing 118mph in a 30 zone moments before he collided with her head-on, have paid tribute to her. Doris ‘Dot’ Bridgehouse, died at the scene of the crash on Halifax Road, Littleborough, on May 13, 2022. On Tuesday (November 15), Trent Simm was sent to prison for causing her death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury to two others. One of those with serious injuries was Dot’s only child, Amanda Holmes. Her grandson, Max, was also in the car, as the trio were driving back to their home in Halifax having celebrated the end of Max’s Salford University course. After the crash, Simm, 25, approached the wreckage of the Kia Venga they were in, and having seen Max crawl out of the car, asked who was in the car with him. Max replied: “My mum and my nan, and I think they are dead.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »