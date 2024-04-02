Car Parks in Glen Coe Pose Unacceptable Risk to Visitors, Study Warns

Car parks overlooking iconic Glen Coe pose an “unacceptable” risk of death to frequent visitors, a new academic study has claimed. Researchers warned two parking spots off the main A82 road which runs through the Highland glen were potentially hazardous. The paper, partly funded by Transport Scotland, said both car parks are typically used to access viewing points for the stunning landscape as well as to reach hiking and walking routes and ski resorts.

A large number of tourist coaches and minibuses also stop at the locations, experts said, with up to 250 people there at any one time. But with the car parks effectively built on ground formed by previous landslides, this has led to concerns over the risks of future debris flow

