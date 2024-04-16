Car Hire Day to Open New Base in Telford, Creating Jobs

A company has revealed plans to open a base in Telford to meet demand in the area – creating nine new jobs. Car Hire Day of Swansea Ltd provides fleet rentals to the public and private sector throughout the UK.

“Their closest operation to the site is at Shrewsbury. The operation is oversubscribed which has highlighted a requirement for additional premises within the Telford area.” “It is redundant and being used informally as overflow car parking for adjoining uses,” the planning application added.Car Hire Day of Swansea states that no physical development is proposed as part of the plan and that it will utilise the existing office building.

It states that this ‘comprises a clear reduction’ verses the potential vehicle movements as a commercial car park.

Car Hire Day Telford Jobs Distribution Hub Vehicle Hire

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to hire Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – hire your friend’s PawnHow do you hire Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2? These helpful companions can be summoned straight from the rift.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Five casualties as car bursts into flames on motorwayThe car went up in flames following a multi-car crash

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Car parking charges to go up in town car parks and train stationBut free short-stay parking is to be trialled in two car parks in Ilkeston and Long Eaton

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

EPA's New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline CarThis week, the Environmental Protection Agencyannouncedthe finalization of new tailpipe emission standards, claiming that the new standards were the strictest standards ever.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

UK drivers charged up to £26 a day for police car storageDrivers across the UK are being charged as much as £26 a day to get their car stored by police after it has been seized. West Yorkshire was the third worst area in England for police car seizures behind only the West Midlands and Greater Manchester. Across the UK, Dundee in Scotland fared worst of all, with 23,344 cars seized by police compared to 20,124 for West Yorkshire, according to figures issued by the RAC. West Yorkshire moved up a place to second in the dubious table for police seizures which led to a car being destroyed, with 4,138 - which means over 1 in 5 cars seized in West Yorkshire are later destroyed by police. The RAC says it can cost drivers £26 a day in fees and fines while their cars are being held by police, and as much as £192 in total.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

174 people rescued almost a day after fatal cable car accident in TurkeyHelicopters with night-vision capabilities had continued rescuing people throughout the night.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »