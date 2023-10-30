Car 'extensively damaged' in Belfast overnight arson

A car has been "extensively damaged" following an overnight arson attack in Belfast on Monday 30 October. Emergency services were called to the scene on Bentham Drive in South Belfast at 4:35am where a black Chevrolet Captiva which was parked in the area had had it's back window smashed and accelerant poured inside.

It was also reported that the vehicle's tyres had been slashed during the incident. Police are currently working to establish the circumstances of the incident. Appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson asked them to call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously.Read more:Free drug and alcohol addiction support group to launch in Belfast

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 4:35am, it was reported to police that a black Chevrolet Captiva parked in the area had the back window of the vehicle smashed and an accelerant poured inside. The vehicle was set alight and extensively damaged. headtopics.com

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 222 30/10/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Join our Belfast Live breaking news service on WhatsApp Click this link or scan the QR code to receive breaking news and top stories from Belfast Live. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

For all the latest news, visit the Belfast Live homepage here and sign up to our daily newsletter here.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Man's Car Disappears from 'Safe and Secure' Airport Car ParkA man who used a 'safe and secure' car park at Manchester Airport discovered his car had disappeared when he returned. Brian Askew booked to park his blue Vauxhall Corsa at the Jetparks Ringway car park using the airport's website, before a three-day break to Guernsey. Read more ⮕

Verstappen Leads, Magnussen Crashes in High Speed AccidentDuring lap 35 of the race, Max Verstappen is leading with Charles Leclerc in second place. However, a virtual safety car is deployed due to a high speed crash involving Kevin Magnussen. Magnussen is out of his car and appears to be unharmed, but his car is severely damaged and on fire. It is expected that the safety car will be deployed soon. Replays indicate that something may have malfunctioned in Magnussen's car, causing him to veer off into the sponsor boards. As a result, the race has been temporarily halted with a red flag and the safety car is currently on the track. Read more ⮕

Newtownards Road in Belfast closed in both directions due to fire in derelict buildingEmergency crews are dealing with a fire in a derelict building in the area. Read more ⮕

Ryanair flight to Belfast forced to return to Faro due to technical issueA Ryanair flight from Faro to Belfast International had to turn back to Faro due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The plane landed safely but experienced a minor tyre issue on the runway. Read more ⮕

New Drug and Alcohol Support Scheme Launches in West BelfastA new drug and alcohol support scheme will launch this week in West Belfast, offering free guidance and professional help to those in need. The scheme aims to provide much-needed support and raise awareness about available services for individuals dealing with addiction. Read more ⮕

U2's Historic Concert in BelfastIn December 1982, U2 performed a pivotal concert in Belfast, bringing their War tour to the war-torn city. This intimate concert showcased the band's raw passion and distinctive sound, and included the first performance of 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' in Northern Ireland. Read more ⮕