Car Expert Buys Marcus Rashford's Totalled Rolls-Royce for £184,000

A CAR expert who bought Manchester United star Marcus Rashford 's totalled Rolls-Royce for £184,000 has had to fork out for a SECOND car to fix it.The motor whizz snapped up the luxury wheels for an eye-watering £184,000 at auction - and quickly racked up millions of views on Now Mat faces the incredible feat of restoring the car, which has serious damage to its left side and less than 1,000 miles on the clock.
on his YouTube channel, @MatArmstrongMK2, the expert said: "This is going to be the sacrifice car, it's a massive risk because she was £97,000 and she's going towards building this which we think will be worth £500,000.Man Utd stars' cars - from Rashford's £280k McLaren to Antony's £337k LamboLittle bit dirty, little bit worse for wear but we're going to clean it up and hopefully use a lot of it with the parts that aren't broken in Rashford's, and make a good one out of tw
Car Expert Manchester United Marcus Rashford Rolls-Royce Auction Restoration
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
