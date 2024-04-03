Car crashes into field in Co Down

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a field in Co Down. The one-vehicle road traffic collision took place on the Ballyhornan Road in Downpatrick at around 1pm this afternoon, April 3. Police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue the driver from the vehicle and they were taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The incident was dealt with by 1.37pm. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballyhornan Road, Downpatrick, on Wednesday, 3rd April. The vehicle left the road and entered a field. "The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious.

