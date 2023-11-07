Car crash shuts part of Watford town centre's ring road

Part of Watford town centre’s ring road was shut after a car crashed and damaged a street light. Exchange Road was closed by emergency services after a collision involving a white Toyota at around 11am today (November 6). Watford mayor Peter Taylor posted a picture at around 12.30pm of the scene on social media, which showed the front of the vehicle crumpled near the Church car park. A recovery vehicle was also in attendance.A Herts Police spokesperson said:"Police were called at around 11.

03am today following a damage-only road traffic collision on Exchange Way, Watford."A street light was reportedly damaged, and the road was closed while Highways attended. The road was cleared and reopened by 12.30pm."The collision caused knock-on congestion in the area, particularly along Lower High Street towards Bushey Arches, which has now cleared.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times

