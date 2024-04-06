Captain Owen Farrell to Miss Saracens' Champions Cup Clash Due to Injury

Captain Owen Farrell will miss Saracens ' Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie away at Bordeaux Begles due to a minor hamstring injury. Saracens will face a tough challenge against Bordeaux, who topped Pool 1 in the pool stage . The team is focused on tightening their game and being more direct in order to secure a victory. Bordeaux has a strong squad and will punish any turnovers. Saracens have players with previous success in Europe and see this as a good opportunity.

Both teams have named strong lineups for the match

